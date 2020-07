Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single family home, super neighborhood, beach close, a little peek at the ocean from a few spots. Extensively remodeled Kitchen, many updates, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, fresh paint, new floors on the main level, new window coverings, formal living, formal dining, family room with a fireplace, a second family room, indoor laundry, a giant room downstairs that would be an excellent workshop or home office, a small workshop in addition to the two garage as. This is a lot of house.