Los Angeles, CA
7710 Mensch Court
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

7710 Mensch Court

7710 Mensch Court · No Longer Available




Location

7710 Mensch Court, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous new home in the city of Winnetka. Built in 2017,this 5 bedroom 3 bath approximately 2,700 square foot home sits on a nearly 6,500 square foot lot.This home offers an open floor plan with a cozy gas fireplace,gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops,,custom cabinets,large island with seating,and stainless steel appliances.One of the bedrooms is conveniently located on the main floor with an adjacent full bath which is ideal for your extended family, overnight guests, or for your home office. Four large light and bright bedrooms with ample closet space are on the 2nd floor as well as a large landing that can be used as additional space for the kids or relaxing.Spacious master suite on the 2nd fl with its en-suite bath,over sized shower,double sink with quartz counter tops and a walk in closet.Smart & green features include USB charging ports,tankless water heater,smart thermostat and led recessed lights The front yard and back yard offer a fabulous combination of drought tolerant greenery and hardscape keeping this home low maintenance without sacrificing beauty. Everything from the kitchen to the bathrooms is exquisitely updated with clean contemporary finish. Conveniently located in the West San Fernando Valley within equal distance to the 101 and 118 freeways. Close proximity to shopping including the new Topanga Village, Westfield Topanga Mall, Northridge Mall,Warner Center and Calabasas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 Mensch Court have any available units?
7710 Mensch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7710 Mensch Court have?
Some of 7710 Mensch Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 Mensch Court currently offering any rent specials?
7710 Mensch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 Mensch Court pet-friendly?
No, 7710 Mensch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7710 Mensch Court offer parking?
Yes, 7710 Mensch Court offers parking.
Does 7710 Mensch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 Mensch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 Mensch Court have a pool?
No, 7710 Mensch Court does not have a pool.
Does 7710 Mensch Court have accessible units?
No, 7710 Mensch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 Mensch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7710 Mensch Court has units with dishwashers.
