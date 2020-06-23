7710 Mensch Court

Amenities

Gorgeous new home in the city of Winnetka. Built in 2017,this 5 bedroom 3 bath approximately 2,700 square foot home sits on a nearly 6,500 square foot lot.This home offers an open floor plan with a cozy gas fireplace,gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops,,custom cabinets,large island with seating,and stainless steel appliances.One of the bedrooms is conveniently located on the main floor with an adjacent full bath which is ideal for your extended family, overnight guests, or for your home office. Four large light and bright bedrooms with ample closet space are on the 2nd floor as well as a large landing that can be used as additional space for the kids or relaxing.Spacious master suite on the 2nd fl with its en-suite bath,over sized shower,double sink with quartz counter tops and a walk in closet.Smart & green features include USB charging ports,tankless water heater,smart thermostat and led recessed lights The front yard and back yard offer a fabulous combination of drought tolerant greenery and hardscape keeping this home low maintenance without sacrificing beauty. Everything from the kitchen to the bathrooms is exquisitely updated with clean contemporary finish. Conveniently located in the West San Fernando Valley within equal distance to the 101 and 118 freeways. Close proximity to shopping including the new Topanga Village, Westfield Topanga Mall, Northridge Mall,Warner Center and Calabasas.