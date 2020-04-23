All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7709 Lankershim Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7709 Lankershim Blvd
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

7709 Lankershim Blvd

7709 Lankershim Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7709 Lankershim Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
playground
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/20/19 Won't last! 1 bedroom! - Property Id: 147694

Lankershim Villas is located in a convenient location close to 5 FWY, schools, shopping centers, Metro Station and more. Nearby parks include Sun Valley Park, Strathern Playground and Slavin Park. We provide a variety of amenities for your convenience. Owner pays ALL utilities except basic electricity. These apartments rent quickly-don't let it pass you by!

Pictures are for reference only.

Ironwood Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147694p
Property Id 147694

(RLNE5095820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Lankershim Blvd have any available units?
7709 Lankershim Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7709 Lankershim Blvd have?
Some of 7709 Lankershim Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 Lankershim Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Lankershim Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Lankershim Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 Lankershim Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7709 Lankershim Blvd offer parking?
No, 7709 Lankershim Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7709 Lankershim Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 Lankershim Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Lankershim Blvd have a pool?
No, 7709 Lankershim Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7709 Lankershim Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7709 Lankershim Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Lankershim Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7709 Lankershim Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College