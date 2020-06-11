7659 LINDLEY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled mid-century home with open beams high ceiling is happy and bright. Large living/dining room with fireplace will fit grand piano. Custom made eat-in kitchen is full of natural light. Engineered hardwood floors and custom tile throughout. Beautifully landscaped front and back yard are fully fenced and gated for privacy and security. Flexible lease OK. There are two more occupied singles in the front portion of the house with no access to the main house. All appliances, washer and dryer are included. Available immediately. Wonderful neighborhood minutes from CSUN and Northridge Hospital. Call today for easy showing.