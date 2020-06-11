All apartments in Los Angeles
7659 LINDLEY Avenue

7659 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7659 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled mid-century home with open beams high ceiling is happy and bright. Large living/dining room with fireplace will fit grand piano. Custom made eat-in kitchen is full of natural light. Engineered hardwood floors and custom tile throughout. Beautifully landscaped front and back yard are fully fenced and gated for privacy and security. Flexible lease OK. There are two more occupied singles in the front portion of the house with no access to the main house. All appliances, washer and dryer are included. Available immediately. Wonderful neighborhood minutes from CSUN and Northridge Hospital. Call today for easy showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7659 LINDLEY Avenue have any available units?
7659 LINDLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7659 LINDLEY Avenue have?
Some of 7659 LINDLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7659 LINDLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7659 LINDLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7659 LINDLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7659 LINDLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7659 LINDLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7659 LINDLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 7659 LINDLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7659 LINDLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7659 LINDLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 7659 LINDLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7659 LINDLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7659 LINDLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7659 LINDLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7659 LINDLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
