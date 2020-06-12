7542 Agnew Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 BD and 1 BA house on a tree-lined street located in a highly-desired neighborhood. The kitchen features classic cabinets and tiled counters next to a convenient laundry closet. Relax in the bedrooms with large bay windows and shutters that let in lots of light. Gorgeous updated bathroom has a glass shower door and granite vanity sink. This home has handsome exterior brick trimmings and amazing greenery including avocado and lemon trees that provide plenty of privacy in addition to the brick-wall fencing. This well-maintained home with real hardwood floors is a great space to entertain. Enjoy an abundance of parking options with a long driveway, 2-car detached garage with remote, and additional street parking. Convenient to Loyola Marymount University, Westchester Gold Course and Recreation Center, 405 FWY, groceries, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!