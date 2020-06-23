Rent Calculator
7540 St. Clair Avenue
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 19
7540 St. Clair Avenue
7540 N St Clair Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
7540 N St Clair Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BR + 1 1/2BA HOUSE IN NORTH HOLLYWOOD!!! -
(RLNE2699303)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7540 St. Clair Avenue have any available units?
7540 St. Clair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7540 St. Clair Avenue have?
Some of 7540 St. Clair Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7540 St. Clair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7540 St. Clair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7540 St. Clair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7540 St. Clair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7540 St. Clair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7540 St. Clair Avenue offers parking.
Does 7540 St. Clair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7540 St. Clair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7540 St. Clair Avenue have a pool?
No, 7540 St. Clair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7540 St. Clair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7540 St. Clair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7540 St. Clair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7540 St. Clair Avenue has units with dishwashers.
