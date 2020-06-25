7534 Farmdale Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated Gem in North Hollywood - Property Id: 51773



**OPEN HOUSE APRIL 14th 1pm-4pm**



This lovely gem in the valley has been renovated and is gorgeous. Every inch has been expertly updated with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and closets, granite counter tops, original hardwood floors redone, new paint and moulding throughout. This 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom has the charm and appeal that is perfect for a small family. There is a gigantic front and back yard with a new gate and a large detached garage for lots of storage. There is a washer and dryer on site and more than parking than you could want. Contact us soon so you can move in the moment the house is done!! Act Fast!!



Check out our photos! You can see what your next house will look like!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51773

(RLNE4822696)