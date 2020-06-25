All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

7534 Farmdale Ave

7534 Farmdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7534 Farmdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated Gem in North Hollywood - Property Id: 51773

**OPEN HOUSE APRIL 14th 1pm-4pm**

This lovely gem in the valley has been renovated and is gorgeous. Every inch has been expertly updated with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and closets, granite counter tops, original hardwood floors redone, new paint and moulding throughout. This 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom has the charm and appeal that is perfect for a small family. There is a gigantic front and back yard with a new gate and a large detached garage for lots of storage. There is a washer and dryer on site and more than parking than you could want. Contact us soon so you can move in the moment the house is done!! Act Fast!!

Check out our photos! You can see what your next house will look like!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51773
Property Id 51773

(RLNE4822696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7534 Farmdale Ave have any available units?
7534 Farmdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7534 Farmdale Ave have?
Some of 7534 Farmdale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7534 Farmdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7534 Farmdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7534 Farmdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7534 Farmdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7534 Farmdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7534 Farmdale Ave offers parking.
Does 7534 Farmdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7534 Farmdale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7534 Farmdale Ave have a pool?
No, 7534 Farmdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7534 Farmdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 7534 Farmdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7534 Farmdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7534 Farmdale Ave has units with dishwashers.
