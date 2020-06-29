All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:44 AM

7523 Royer Avenue

7523 Royer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7523 Royer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely stunning remodeled one level home. Open spacious floor plan, light and bright with design features straight out of a magazine. As you walk in you are greeted with a vast high ceiling decked with recessed lighting illuminating the entry. A chef's dream kitchen, large modern living and family room, and a dining room perfectly suited for many family dinners. Conveniently featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms each redone to visual perfection.The master features 2 walk in closets. The exterior yard and pool is designed for open play and room to run. The garage has been converted into a playroom, but can easily be parked in. Renters insurance is a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Royer Avenue have any available units?
7523 Royer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7523 Royer Avenue have?
Some of 7523 Royer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 Royer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Royer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Royer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7523 Royer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7523 Royer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7523 Royer Avenue offers parking.
Does 7523 Royer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 Royer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Royer Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7523 Royer Avenue has a pool.
Does 7523 Royer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7523 Royer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Royer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7523 Royer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

