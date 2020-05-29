All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7465 HAWTHORN Avenue

7465 W Hawthorn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7465 W Hawthorn Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Stunning Hollywood bungalow in the ideal location. This 2 bed/1.5 bath home features hardwood floors, great natural light & washer/dryer. Recently remodeled with designer finishes, including a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The private and spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining & the converted garage is an added bonus that can be used as an office, gym or recreation room. 2 car off street parking. Just up the street from trendy restaurants & shops. Close to Gardner Elementary & moments to Runyon Canyon. Easy to show. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue have any available units?
7465 HAWTHORN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue have?
Some of 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7465 HAWTHORN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue have a pool?
No, 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7465 HAWTHORN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
