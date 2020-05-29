7465 HAWTHORN Avenue

Amenities
Stunning Hollywood bungalow in the ideal location. This 2 bed/1.5 bath home features hardwood floors, great natural light & washer/dryer. Recently remodeled with designer finishes, including a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The private and spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining & the converted garage is an added bonus that can be used as an office, gym or recreation room. 2 car off street parking. Just up the street from trendy restaurants & shops. Close to Gardner Elementary & moments to Runyon Canyon. Easy to show. Available now.