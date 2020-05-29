7465 HAWTHORN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

Stunning Hollywood bungalow in the ideal location. This 2 bed/1.5 bath home features hardwood floors, great natural light & washer/dryer. Recently remodeled with designer finishes, including a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The private and spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining & the converted garage is an added bonus that can be used as an office, gym or recreation room. 2 car off street parking. Just up the street from trendy restaurants & shops. Close to Gardner Elementary & moments to Runyon Canyon. Easy to show. Available now.