7455 OAKWOOD Avenue

This meticulously renovated, garden-townhouse is centrally located in the Fairfax District between Melrose and Beverly Avenues. You would enjoy a short commute to some of the top-rated attractions in Los Angeles in this stunning luxurious rental. The Spanish style, 2-story home has a contemporary edge with an outstanding landscaping, open floor plan, nine-foot-high ceilings and picture windows that add to the bright ambiance and spaciousness. A formal dining area adjoins the spectacular kitchen fitted with high-end appliances including a 51-bottle wine cooler. The washer & dryer are concealed in the utility room with lots of storage space.Two bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor, both fitted with en-suite bathrooms and walking closets. The guest bedroom has direct access to the patio. The 3rd bedroom & bathroom are located on the first floor. A private, quaint backyard and the rooftop patio would give you plenty of space to relax and enjoy the perfect weather of So. California.