Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7455 OAKWOOD Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

7455 OAKWOOD Avenue

7455 Oakwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7455 Oakwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This meticulously renovated, garden-townhouse is centrally located in the Fairfax District between Melrose and Beverly Avenues. You would enjoy a short commute to some of the top-rated attractions in Los Angeles in this stunning luxurious rental. The Spanish style, 2-story home has a contemporary edge with an outstanding landscaping, open floor plan, nine-foot-high ceilings and picture windows that add to the bright ambiance and spaciousness. A formal dining area adjoins the spectacular kitchen fitted with high-end appliances including a 51-bottle wine cooler. The washer & dryer are concealed in the utility room with lots of storage space.Two bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor, both fitted with en-suite bathrooms and walking closets. The guest bedroom has direct access to the patio. The 3rd bedroom & bathroom are located on the first floor. A private, quaint backyard and the rooftop patio would give you plenty of space to relax and enjoy the perfect weather of So. California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue have any available units?
7455 OAKWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7455 OAKWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue offer parking?
No, 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7455 OAKWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
