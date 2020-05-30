743 S Burlington Ave 12

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

400 SF Studio in Westlake District - Los Angeles - Property Id: 158893



Call Janet today to schedule a viewing!

213-254-7457



OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE:

Monday 10 - 3pm

Tuesday 3 - 6pm

Wednesday 3 - 6pm

Thursday 10 - 1pm

Friday 10 - 3pm



*STREET PARKING ONLY

*NO LAUNDRY



Westlake is a neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles in the Central L.A. region of Los Angeles County. It contains Historic Filipinotown, Lafayette Park, MacArthur Park and Temple-Beaudry.

The neighboring communities are Downtown, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Koreatown, Pico-Union and Silver Lake.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158893p

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5165106)