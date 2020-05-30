743 S Burlington Ave 12

Amenities
400 SF Studio in Westlake District - Los Angeles - Property Id: 158893
Call Janet today to schedule a viewing!
213-254-7457
OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE:
Monday 10 - 3pm
Tuesday 3 - 6pm
Wednesday 3 - 6pm
Thursday 10 - 1pm
Friday 10 - 3pm
*STREET PARKING ONLY
*NO LAUNDRY
Westlake is a neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles in the Central L.A. region of Los Angeles County. It contains Historic Filipinotown, Lafayette Park, MacArthur Park and Temple-Beaudry.
The neighboring communities are Downtown, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Koreatown, Pico-Union and Silver Lake.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158893p
Property Id 158893
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5165106)