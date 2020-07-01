7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Van Nuys Townhouse! - This townhouse is located in a quiet area of Van Nuys! The unit is located at the end and only has one neighbor. Upon entering you will find a spacious living room and formal dining room. The kitchen has been updated to include granite counter tops, a beautiful backsplash, a stainless steel stove, and an eating area. The upper floor offers two bedrooms, each with its own bath. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and dual sinks in the bathroom. The washer and dryer are housed in the hallway closet. The living room, dining area, kitchen and a 1/2 bath are located on the lower level of this unit. The unit includes some laminate flooring, central air/heat, a patio area,two subterranean parking spaces and storage. It will not be on the market long. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515 or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE3290550)