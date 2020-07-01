All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7

7422 Hazeltine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7422 Hazeltine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Van Nuys Townhouse! - This townhouse is located in a quiet area of Van Nuys! The unit is located at the end and only has one neighbor. Upon entering you will find a spacious living room and formal dining room. The kitchen has been updated to include granite counter tops, a beautiful backsplash, a stainless steel stove, and an eating area. The upper floor offers two bedrooms, each with its own bath. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and dual sinks in the bathroom. The washer and dryer are housed in the hallway closet. The living room, dining area, kitchen and a 1/2 bath are located on the lower level of this unit. The unit includes some laminate flooring, central air/heat, a patio area,two subterranean parking spaces and storage. It will not be on the market long. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515 or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE3290550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 have any available units?
7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 have?
Some of 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7422 Hazeltine Avenue Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.

