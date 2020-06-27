742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

Amenities
Reimagined 1920s Spanish pool home w/ guesthouse available for lease. The Palmas House is complete w/ all the essentials for LA living including an entertainer's backyard w/ pool/spa, outdoor shower, built-in bbq & fire pit. The main house features 3 beds, 2 full baths & an open floor plan anchored by a light-filled gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, imported stone countertops, skylight & a wood-beamed ceiling. The master suite features a spacious walk-in closet & remodeled bath w/ beautiful tile work. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living at The Palmas House w/ French doors connecting both the master & back bedroom/den to the backyard oasis. Along the opposite side of the pool sits a detached guesthouse w/ vaulted ceilings, skylights, full bath & kitchenette. Add'l features include a laundry rm w/ separate entry & a gated driveway. The Palmas House is centrally located in a prime section of Hollywood, adjacent to Hancock Park. Furnished lease option available for $10,995 per month.