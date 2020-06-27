742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Reimagined 1920s Spanish pool home w/ guesthouse available for lease. The Palmas House is complete w/ all the essentials for LA living including an entertainer's backyard w/ pool/spa, outdoor shower, built-in bbq & fire pit. The main house features 3 beds, 2 full baths & an open floor plan anchored by a light-filled gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, imported stone countertops, skylight & a wood-beamed ceiling. The master suite features a spacious walk-in closet & remodeled bath w/ beautiful tile work. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living at The Palmas House w/ French doors connecting both the master & back bedroom/den to the backyard oasis. Along the opposite side of the pool sits a detached guesthouse w/ vaulted ceilings, skylights, full bath & kitchenette. Add'l features include a laundry rm w/ separate entry & a gated driveway. The Palmas House is centrally located in a prime section of Hollywood, adjacent to Hancock Park. Furnished lease option available for $10,995 per month.