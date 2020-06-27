All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

742 Las Palmas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

742 Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Reimagined 1920s Spanish pool home w/ guesthouse available for lease. The Palmas House is complete w/ all the essentials for LA living including an entertainer's backyard w/ pool/spa, outdoor shower, built-in bbq & fire pit. The main house features 3 beds, 2 full baths & an open floor plan anchored by a light-filled gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, imported stone countertops, skylight & a wood-beamed ceiling. The master suite features a spacious walk-in closet & remodeled bath w/ beautiful tile work. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living at The Palmas House w/ French doors connecting both the master & back bedroom/den to the backyard oasis. Along the opposite side of the pool sits a detached guesthouse w/ vaulted ceilings, skylights, full bath & kitchenette. Add'l features include a laundry rm w/ separate entry & a gated driveway. The Palmas House is centrally located in a prime section of Hollywood, adjacent to Hancock Park. Furnished lease option available for $10,995 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have any available units?
742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have?
Some of 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offers parking.
Does 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue has a pool.
Does 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 North LAS PALMAS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

