Los Angeles, CA
7413 Jamieson Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

7413 Jamieson Avenue

7413 Jamieson Avenue · (818) 614-4380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7413 Jamieson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 7413 Jameison Ave, brand new ADU built with great design and taste. Fully private with its own outdoors space to enjoy summer nights in serenity. Modern design with an open concept floor plan, polish cement floors throughout, recessed lighting and light interior colors, making it bright and spacious. This home features 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1,200 sqft, with its own utilities. Within some of the features this home has new dual-panel windows, new electrical, copper plumbing, new roof, new hardscaping, fencing, and recently painted outside/inside. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with an island open to the dining room, and dryer/washer. Both of the bathrooms with very elegant finishes and light fixtures. This is a great home which feels bigger than what it is…. And must important fully private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7413 Jamieson Avenue have any available units?
7413 Jamieson Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7413 Jamieson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7413 Jamieson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7413 Jamieson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7413 Jamieson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7413 Jamieson Avenue offer parking?
No, 7413 Jamieson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7413 Jamieson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7413 Jamieson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7413 Jamieson Avenue have a pool?
No, 7413 Jamieson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7413 Jamieson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7413 Jamieson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7413 Jamieson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7413 Jamieson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7413 Jamieson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7413 Jamieson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
