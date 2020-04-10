7413 Jamieson Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to 7413 Jameison Ave, brand new ADU built with great design and taste. Fully private with its own outdoors space to enjoy summer nights in serenity. Modern design with an open concept floor plan, polish cement floors throughout, recessed lighting and light interior colors, making it bright and spacious. This home features 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1,200 sqft, with its own utilities. Within some of the features this home has new dual-panel windows, new electrical, copper plumbing, new roof, new hardscaping, fencing, and recently painted outside/inside. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with an island open to the dining room, and dryer/washer. Both of the bathrooms with very elegant finishes and light fixtures. This is a great home which feels bigger than what it is…. And must important fully private.