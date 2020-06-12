7391 Coastal View Dr,

Amenities

4BR 5BA with View - 4BR 5BA with Panoramic View Located in the prestigious One West Bluff community, this home overlooks the city from Marina Del Rey to Hollywood. The daytime offers stunning unobstructed city and mountain views followed by glowing city lights in the evening. The backyard is landscaped with a large built-in barbecue, a modern style water feature, and palm trees. This home boasts high ceilings, newly painted interior, new recessed dimmable lights, stainless steel appliances, and a fireplace. The office looks out into the backyard and city view. A built-in audio system throughout the house is perfect for entertaining. Dark chocolate wood floors throughout the first floor and master bedroom complement white floors that light up the bedrooms and lounge area on the second floor. The master bedroom has custom motorized blackout curtains and custom soundproof windows for peaceful sleeping. Short drive to LAX, Marina del Rey, and the CA-90. Enjoy the One West Bluff community park and trails. This neighborhood is within the Playa Vista Elementary school district.



