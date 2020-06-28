738 South LOS ANGELES Street

Amenities
Stunning Penthouse live/work studio available for lease at the re-imagined Eckardt Building in Santee Village. Light, bright, and spacious with soaring ceilings, polished concrete floors, and beautiful large windows. Industrial elements blend seamlessly with modern European cabinetry and Bosch stainless steel appliances, creating the perfect mix in sleek urban living. Oversized bath is well equipped with deep-soaking tub and in-unit stacked washer/dryer. Tons of amenities including a rooftop pool, multiple hot tubs, basketball court, golf practice facility, & BBQ lounge areas, all with killer views of the DTLA skyline. In the courtyard below, there's a fully-equipped fitness center, well-stocked market, food court, and plenty of inviting seating and gathering areas. The loft comes with one parking space in a secure, off-site garage, and it's centrally-located to Metro stops, freeways, and all DTLA has to offer.