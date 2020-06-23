All apartments in Los Angeles
737 1/2 w.19 st
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

737 1/2 w.19 st

737 1/2 W 19th St · No Longer Available
Location

737 1/2 W 19th St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 06/01/20 multi family - Property Id: 277487

First floor Studio of two unit building with separate small bedroom (9/1/2 by 10 ft) and small private side yard ( 6 ft by 30 ft ) with private outside parking.
Very close to shopping, medical facilities and to the beach.
Min. Requirements:
last three pay stubs
One year on the job.
Min. Gross income_$4000/month
Min. Credit score_ 620
Max no. of occupants. One adult and one child, and one small pet.No exception.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277487
Property Id 277487

(RLNE5770308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 1/2 w.19 st have any available units?
737 1/2 w.19 st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 1/2 w.19 st have?
Some of 737 1/2 w.19 st's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 1/2 w.19 st currently offering any rent specials?
737 1/2 w.19 st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 1/2 w.19 st pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 1/2 w.19 st is pet friendly.
Does 737 1/2 w.19 st offer parking?
Yes, 737 1/2 w.19 st offers parking.
Does 737 1/2 w.19 st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 1/2 w.19 st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 1/2 w.19 st have a pool?
No, 737 1/2 w.19 st does not have a pool.
Does 737 1/2 w.19 st have accessible units?
No, 737 1/2 w.19 st does not have accessible units.
Does 737 1/2 w.19 st have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 1/2 w.19 st does not have units with dishwashers.

