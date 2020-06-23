737 1/2 w.19 st

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

First floor Studio of two unit building with separate small bedroom (9/1/2 by 10 ft) and small private side yard ( 6 ft by 30 ft ) with private outside parking.

Very close to shopping, medical facilities and to the beach.

Min. Requirements:

last three pay stubs

One year on the job.

Min. Gross income_$4000/month

Min. Credit score_ 620

Max no. of occupants. One adult and one child, and one small pet.No exception.

