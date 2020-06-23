737 1/2 w.19 st

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 multi family - Property Id: 277487
First floor Studio of two unit building with separate small bedroom (9/1/2 by 10 ft) and small private side yard ( 6 ft by 30 ft ) with private outside parking.
Very close to shopping, medical facilities and to the beach.
Min. Requirements:
last three pay stubs
One year on the job.
Min. Gross income_$4000/month
Min. Credit score_ 620
Max no. of occupants. One adult and one child, and one small pet.No exception.
