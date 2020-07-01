7335 De Soto Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

7333 and 7335 De Soto, 2 separate houses and each rents separately; Main house is a 4 bedroom and 2 bath house that has been completely remodeled and the Additional Dwelling Unit has 2 additional rooms with 1 Bath completely new construction with separate electrical meters. New kitchen on both houses with granite counters, new air conditioning units, new windows, upgraded bathrooms with endless, endless additional options that you have to view yourself. House located near Pierce College and Westfield Topanga Mall. Come and take a look at this property now as it will rent fast.