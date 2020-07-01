All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 26 2020 at 12:36 PM

7335 De Soto Avenue

7335 De Soto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7335 De Soto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
7333 and 7335 De Soto, 2 separate houses and each rents separately; Main house is a 4 bedroom and 2 bath house that has been completely remodeled and the Additional Dwelling Unit has 2 additional rooms with 1 Bath completely new construction with separate electrical meters. New kitchen on both houses with granite counters, new air conditioning units, new windows, upgraded bathrooms with endless, endless additional options that you have to view yourself. House located near Pierce College and Westfield Topanga Mall. Come and take a look at this property now as it will rent fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7335 De Soto Avenue have any available units?
7335 De Soto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7335 De Soto Avenue have?
Some of 7335 De Soto Avenue's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7335 De Soto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7335 De Soto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 De Soto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7335 De Soto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7335 De Soto Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7335 De Soto Avenue offers parking.
Does 7335 De Soto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7335 De Soto Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 De Soto Avenue have a pool?
No, 7335 De Soto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7335 De Soto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7335 De Soto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7335 De Soto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7335 De Soto Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

