Los Angeles, CA
7325 Rutherford Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7325 Rutherford Hill Drive

7325 Rutherford Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7325 Rutherford Hill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL. Located in the highly desirable Monte Vista Community, this superb mediterranean pool home offers a quiet oasis of peace an tranquility. With almost 3,400sf, this 4 bedroom 4.5 bath house has been updated and kept in show condition. This property is a total entertainers home with a breathtaking yard and views. As you enter this home, you are finding yourself in a beautifully furnished living room with soaring ceilings and lots of windows. The family room opens to the kitchen and backyard offering a cozy atmosphere. The formal dining room can comfortably fit a large family for dinner with views of the backyard. As you exit to the backyard, you are entering a small paradise full of tropical plants and threes and a 180 degree valley view. The second floor holds 3 bedroom with three bathrooms. The master suite has an FP with a siting area that leads you to a beautiful master bath. Short term rental ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive have any available units?
7325 Rutherford Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7325 Rutherford Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7325 Rutherford Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
