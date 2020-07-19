7325 Rutherford Hill Drive

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL. Located in the highly desirable Monte Vista Community, this superb mediterranean pool home offers a quiet oasis of peace an tranquility. With almost 3,400sf, this 4 bedroom 4.5 bath house has been updated and kept in show condition. This property is a total entertainers home with a breathtaking yard and views. As you enter this home, you are finding yourself in a beautifully furnished living room with soaring ceilings and lots of windows. The family room opens to the kitchen and backyard offering a cozy atmosphere. The formal dining room can comfortably fit a large family for dinner with views of the backyard. As you exit to the backyard, you are entering a small paradise full of tropical plants and threes and a 180 degree valley view. The second floor holds 3 bedroom with three bathrooms. The master suite has an FP with a siting area that leads you to a beautiful master bath. Short term rental ok.