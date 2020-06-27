Rent Calculator
7321 Woodman Ave
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:31 AM
7321 Woodman Ave
7321 Woodman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7321 Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
I HAVE A ONE BEDROOM + ONE BATH WITH BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS. COMES WITH A STOVE, PARKING SPACE, ON SITE MANAGER AND LAUNDRY ROOM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7321 Woodman Ave have any available units?
7321 Woodman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7321 Woodman Ave have?
Some of 7321 Woodman Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 7321 Woodman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7321 Woodman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7321 Woodman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7321 Woodman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7321 Woodman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7321 Woodman Ave offers parking.
Does 7321 Woodman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7321 Woodman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7321 Woodman Ave have a pool?
No, 7321 Woodman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7321 Woodman Ave have accessible units?
No, 7321 Woodman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7321 Woodman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7321 Woodman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
