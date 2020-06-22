All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

731 West 133rd St

731 West 133rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

731 West 133rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90247
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
If you want to have it all in Gardena then look no further! This is the perfect oasis for those who like all the perks of being close to downtown Los Angeles and yet still close to multiple beaches. Bright and airy single family home with lots of recent updates allowing you to move right in without any extra expenses. Expansive fenced in backyard gives you all the privacy you need for those family gatherings making memories that will last a lifetime. Spacious bedrooms and lots of closet space gives you the opportunity to live clutter free and enjoy everything this home has to offer. Do not miss a chance to make this your perfect home, call Marketplace Homes today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 West 133rd St have any available units?
731 West 133rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 731 West 133rd St currently offering any rent specials?
731 West 133rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 West 133rd St pet-friendly?
No, 731 West 133rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 731 West 133rd St offer parking?
No, 731 West 133rd St does not offer parking.
Does 731 West 133rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 West 133rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 West 133rd St have a pool?
No, 731 West 133rd St does not have a pool.
Does 731 West 133rd St have accessible units?
No, 731 West 133rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 731 West 133rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 West 133rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 West 133rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 West 133rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
