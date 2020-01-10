7307 HASKELL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

This gorgeous top floor unit offers a bright, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings with skylight and a large balcony. The double French doors lead you to the spacious bedroom. Lots of storage space, upgraded bathroom, cozy kitchen with great appliances. The garage accommodates two cars. Upgraded windows and balcony sliding door to control outside noise level. The building boasts a sparkling pool, jacuzzi, BBQ area, gorgeous trees and flowers wrapped around the well maintained building. Plenty of guest parkings for your convenience . Central AC and Heat. Close to freeways, shops, restaurants. Washer and dryer hooked in the semi-private garage for your use only. You will enjoy living in this gem.