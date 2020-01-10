All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 16 2019 at 10:39 AM

7307 HASKELL Avenue

7307 Haskell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7307 Haskell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
This gorgeous top floor unit offers a bright, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings with skylight and a large balcony. The double French doors lead you to the spacious bedroom. Lots of storage space, upgraded bathroom, cozy kitchen with great appliances. The garage accommodates two cars. Upgraded windows and balcony sliding door to control outside noise level. The building boasts a sparkling pool, jacuzzi, BBQ area, gorgeous trees and flowers wrapped around the well maintained building. Plenty of guest parkings for your convenience . Central AC and Heat. Close to freeways, shops, restaurants. Washer and dryer hooked in the semi-private garage for your use only. You will enjoy living in this gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7307 HASKELL Avenue have any available units?
7307 HASKELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7307 HASKELL Avenue have?
Some of 7307 HASKELL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7307 HASKELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7307 HASKELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7307 HASKELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7307 HASKELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7307 HASKELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7307 HASKELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 7307 HASKELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7307 HASKELL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7307 HASKELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7307 HASKELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 7307 HASKELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7307 HASKELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7307 HASKELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7307 HASKELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
