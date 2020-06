Amenities

Check out this great 2 bed + 2 bath Korea Town Apartment Unit. Located near the Wilshire and Western corridor, you'll be a few blocks from Wilshire Blvd Public, Ralph's Market, Public Library, Wiltern Theater and so much more. Looking to grab a bite to eat? Check out the many eateries on Wilshire and Western: Starbucks, Jamba Juice, Terra Cotta, BCD Tofu House, Shabu Hyang and so many more. Don't miss out - this unit won't last!