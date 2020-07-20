All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7259 HILLROSE Street

7259 Hillrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

7259 Hillrose Street, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous rebuilt California bungalow in a highly desirable neighborhood. Home has all new plumbing, electrics and, floors. Wonderful entertainers dream home with open plan kitchen-living room area. Beautiful all new milk-grey Quaker cabinets with custom tile backsplash and shelving. Brand new stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and, range hood. Gorgeous fireplace and dark wood beams give this home a ton of character. Lovely new bathrooms with all new brushed nickel fixtures and new vanities. Large front and back yards with eco-friendly landscaping. Parking off-street for three cars. This won't last. Call!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7259 HILLROSE Street have any available units?
7259 HILLROSE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7259 HILLROSE Street have?
Some of 7259 HILLROSE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7259 HILLROSE Street currently offering any rent specials?
7259 HILLROSE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7259 HILLROSE Street pet-friendly?
No, 7259 HILLROSE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7259 HILLROSE Street offer parking?
Yes, 7259 HILLROSE Street offers parking.
Does 7259 HILLROSE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7259 HILLROSE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7259 HILLROSE Street have a pool?
No, 7259 HILLROSE Street does not have a pool.
Does 7259 HILLROSE Street have accessible units?
No, 7259 HILLROSE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7259 HILLROSE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7259 HILLROSE Street has units with dishwashers.
