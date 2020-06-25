7247 Balboa

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Charming end unit townhome in a wonderful gated community. Upon entry, you are greeted by custom floors downstairs. The living room offers a cozy fireplace and wet bar. Cook's kitchen w/ stainless steel range & microwave. 4 large bedrooms upstairs, including an impressive master suite that boasts plenty of closet space, a balcony that overlooks the community pool & more! Fresh paint inside. Private patio, perfect for entertaining & BBQs. The community offers a sparkling community pool. 2 car attached garage w/ direct access. This townhome is a must see!