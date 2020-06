Amenities

2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom brand new unit in the back of a duplex. Ready to move in! Open floor plan with approximately 727 square feet of living space. New kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops and stainless steel sink, fresh new paint/laminate flooring, and vinyl windows throughout. No washer/ dryer hookup. Gated front, side, and backyard. Close to freeways and steps to public transit.