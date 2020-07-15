All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

7218 LA PRESA Drive

7218 La Presa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7218 La Presa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Charming and stylish furnished home in tranquil Outpost Estates. This lovely 2bd, 2ba home offers style and comfort in an ideal location and features a large formal living room, separate formal dining area, and a cozy media room with floor to ceiling sliders that open to the mature landscaped garden and patio. The kitchen is highly upgraded with a 6-burner Viking range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and Iroko wood-topped island. There is a whole house LifeSource water filtration system, as well as Central heating and Air Conditioning and fully equipped laundry room with ample storage. Two Car Garage. Minutes to Runyon Canyon and convenient to all major studios. Available April 1st for 12 months. Shorter term considered at higher rate. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 LA PRESA Drive have any available units?
7218 LA PRESA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7218 LA PRESA Drive have?
Some of 7218 LA PRESA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7218 LA PRESA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7218 LA PRESA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 LA PRESA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7218 LA PRESA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7218 LA PRESA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7218 LA PRESA Drive offers parking.
Does 7218 LA PRESA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7218 LA PRESA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 LA PRESA Drive have a pool?
No, 7218 LA PRESA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7218 LA PRESA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7218 LA PRESA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 LA PRESA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7218 LA PRESA Drive has units with dishwashers.
