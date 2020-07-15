7218 LA PRESA Drive

Amenities

Charming and stylish furnished home in tranquil Outpost Estates. This lovely 2bd, 2ba home offers style and comfort in an ideal location and features a large formal living room, separate formal dining area, and a cozy media room with floor to ceiling sliders that open to the mature landscaped garden and patio. The kitchen is highly upgraded with a 6-burner Viking range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and Iroko wood-topped island. There is a whole house LifeSource water filtration system, as well as Central heating and Air Conditioning and fully equipped laundry room with ample storage. Two Car Garage. Minutes to Runyon Canyon and convenient to all major studios. Available April 1st for 12 months. Shorter term considered at higher rate. Call for details.