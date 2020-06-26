7217 North Chestnut Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom single-family house in town-house style built in 2015! End unit located in Greenwood Square community. House is away from the street and in cul-de-sac setting. Two-car garage directly connected to formal entry with a coat closet, wood laminate flooring and outdoor, patio seating area. Steps lead up to the main level of the house featuring a spacious open plan living room featuring wood laminate flooring, with dining area, large kitchen with central island, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, granite countertops, and a large pantry! Plenty of windows and natural light. On the same level, there is also a powder room, built-in linen closet and laundry with side by side washer and dryer. Bedrooms are on the top level. Master Bedroom has plenty of windows and view, direct access to his and her walk-in closet, double sink vanity and large shower. Corridor leads to another bathroom with a bath, and to two more bedrooms. All bedroom windows include black out pleated shades. Energy efficient house with Energy Star appliances, WiFi controlled thermostat, tankless water heater, dual paned windows, split system AC. Built per latest energy efficient & seismic standards.

Community features a park with playground. Close to CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts, and Los Angeles Valley College. In vicinity of Amtrak Van Nuys Station and Orange Metro Line. 12 month lease min. HOA is covered.