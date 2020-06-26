All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:24 PM

7217 North Chestnut Lane

7217 N Chestnut Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7217 N Chestnut Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom single-family house in town-house style built in 2015! End unit located in Greenwood Square community. House is away from the street and in cul-de-sac setting. Two-car garage directly connected to formal entry with a coat closet, wood laminate flooring and outdoor, patio seating area. Steps lead up to the main level of the house featuring a spacious open plan living room featuring wood laminate flooring, with dining area, large kitchen with central island, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, granite countertops, and a large pantry! Plenty of windows and natural light. On the same level, there is also a powder room, built-in linen closet and laundry with side by side washer and dryer. Bedrooms are on the top level. Master Bedroom has plenty of windows and view, direct access to his and her walk-in closet, double sink vanity and large shower. Corridor leads to another bathroom with a bath, and to two more bedrooms. All bedroom windows include black out pleated shades. Energy efficient house with Energy Star appliances, WiFi controlled thermostat, tankless water heater, dual paned windows, split system AC. Built per latest energy efficient & seismic standards.
Community features a park with playground. Close to CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts, and Los Angeles Valley College. In vicinity of Amtrak Van Nuys Station and Orange Metro Line. 12 month lease min. HOA is covered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 North Chestnut Lane have any available units?
7217 North Chestnut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7217 North Chestnut Lane have?
Some of 7217 North Chestnut Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 North Chestnut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7217 North Chestnut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 North Chestnut Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7217 North Chestnut Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7217 North Chestnut Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7217 North Chestnut Lane offers parking.
Does 7217 North Chestnut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7217 North Chestnut Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 North Chestnut Lane have a pool?
No, 7217 North Chestnut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7217 North Chestnut Lane have accessible units?
No, 7217 North Chestnut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 North Chestnut Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7217 North Chestnut Lane has units with dishwashers.
