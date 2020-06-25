7212 ARIZONA Avenue

Amenities

garage pool hot tub fireplace furnished range

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Largest POOL Home for the BEST price in WESTCHESTER. Fabulous 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths home located in Westchester. Huge Estate size private park-like back yard with swimming pool, hot tub, and 3 double detached garages. Parking for additional cars as well. Master bedroom/bathroom suite. All bedrooms have en suites. Extra-large family room overlooking a wonderful back yard. Large entertainer's kitchen with ample size dining room. Home can be delivered furnished or not. Close to LAX, bike to the beach, walk to shops and restaurants. This Silicon beach home is an excellent home to lease. Easy to show.