Los Angeles, CA
7212 ARIZONA Avenue
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

7212 ARIZONA Avenue

7212 Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7212 Arizona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Largest POOL Home for the BEST price in WESTCHESTER. Fabulous 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths home located in Westchester. Huge Estate size private park-like back yard with swimming pool, hot tub, and 3 double detached garages. Parking for additional cars as well. Master bedroom/bathroom suite. All bedrooms have en suites. Extra-large family room overlooking a wonderful back yard. Large entertainer's kitchen with ample size dining room. Home can be delivered furnished or not. Close to LAX, bike to the beach, walk to shops and restaurants. This Silicon beach home is an excellent home to lease. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 ARIZONA Avenue have any available units?
7212 ARIZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7212 ARIZONA Avenue have?
Some of 7212 ARIZONA Avenue's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 ARIZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7212 ARIZONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 ARIZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7212 ARIZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7212 ARIZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7212 ARIZONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 7212 ARIZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7212 ARIZONA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 ARIZONA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7212 ARIZONA Avenue has a pool.
Does 7212 ARIZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7212 ARIZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 ARIZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7212 ARIZONA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
