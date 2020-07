Amenities

Spacious one bedroom and one bathroom in a remodeled building. The apartment comes fully furnished with all linens, dishes etc.. Ice cold AC, big beautiful pool right outside the front door. I can do month to month or longer. There is a laundry facility on site. It is right on Hollywood BLVD and is walking distance to Ralphs and tons of great restaurants and hiking at Runyon Canyon. It is a quiet, gated and secure building.