717 N Highland Ave 11
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

717 N Highland Ave 11

717 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

717 North Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Live Work Loft Town-Home - Property Id: 156179

Highland Ave., these carefully designed Loft spaces provide a true Live - Work opportunity as allowed under the C2 Zone. This unit features 3-level (town homes) lofts approximately 2,000 usable sq., ft. in size with open floor layout and appx 24 ft. high ceiling emphasizing light, space and contemporary design. This exclusive Live/Work Loft features hardwood maple floors, separate heating/air conditioning systems, exposed block walls, double insulated wood windows with a view, large exterior decks, vaulted ceilings with open beam construction, steel interior stairways. Kitchen and bathroom are fully equipped with new high-standard appliances and fixtures. Each individual unit has private two-car garage/work space with 11-ft ceilings. The building is fully placed with an exterior gate.

For more information or to get in touch please call our office at 323-655-1282 or 323-459-2801
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156179
Property Id 156179

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5372187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

