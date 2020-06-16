All apartments in Los Angeles
717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2

717 North Cahuenga Boulevard · (323) 655-1282
Location

717 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A2 · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
LIVE WORK LOFT/TOWNHOME in LA - Property Id: 221239

LOCATED IN THE THRIVING ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT OF PARAMOUNT STUDIOS/HOLLYWOOD/HANCOCK PARK, these carefully designed Loft spaces provide a true Live - Work opportunity as allowed under the CM Zone. This unit features 3-level (town homes) lofts approximately 2,000 sq.ft. in size with open floor layout emphasizing light, space and contemporary design. This exclusive Live/Work Loft features hardwood maple floors, separate heating/air conditioning systems, exposed block walls, double insulated wood windows with a view, large exterior decks, vaulted ceilings with open beam construction, steel interior stairways. Kitchen and bathroom are fully equipped with new high-standard appliances and fixtures. Each individual unit has a private two-car garage/work space with 11-ft ceilings. Building is fully placed with an exterior gate. Each unit wired for today's security and communication needs. LEASE PRICE $4,850.00 Security Deposit required $5,850.00
Ready for immediate move in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221239
Property Id 221239

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5534512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 have any available units?
717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 have?
Some of 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 currently offering any rent specials?
717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 pet-friendly?
No, 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 offer parking?
Yes, 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 does offer parking.
Does 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 have a pool?
No, 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 does not have a pool.
Does 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 have accessible units?
No, 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 N Cahuenga Blvd A2 has units with dishwashers.
