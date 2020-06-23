All apartments in Los Angeles
7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive

7149 Woodrow Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7149 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perched within the Hollywood Hills sits one of the iconic 'Boathouse' homes designed by the world-renowned architect, Harry Gesner. Built in 1959 by Norwegian ship builders this hand crafted mid-century home has floor to ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home has an open floor plan with new cork floors, an updated kitchen and bath, and glass sliding doors leading to the deck with sweeping city views including the Hollywood sign. The large master bedroom has exposed wood-beam ceilings, dual closets, and a wall of windows with hillside views. Close to LA's hottest dining and nightlife with easy access to the 101 Freeway and all of the studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive have any available units?
7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive have?
Some of 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive offer parking?
No, 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive have a pool?
No, 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
