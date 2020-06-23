7149 WOODROW WILSON Drive

Amenities

Perched within the Hollywood Hills sits one of the iconic 'Boathouse' homes designed by the world-renowned architect, Harry Gesner. Built in 1959 by Norwegian ship builders this hand crafted mid-century home has floor to ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home has an open floor plan with new cork floors, an updated kitchen and bath, and glass sliding doors leading to the deck with sweeping city views including the Hollywood sign. The large master bedroom has exposed wood-beam ceilings, dual closets, and a wall of windows with hillside views. Close to LA's hottest dining and nightlife with easy access to the 101 Freeway and all of the studios.