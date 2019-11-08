7143 Pomelo Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous completely newly remodeled four bedrooms and three bathrooms with dual master bedroom and a pool. The open floor-plan gives a very welcoming feeling. There are two large master bedrooms with bathrooms connected to each along with two other bedrooms and guest bathroom. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and very nice sized island, quartz countertops. Backyard has a spacious grassy area and nice size pool. Connecting to Pomelo Elementary, Hale Jr High, and El Camino Charter schools, this home won't last!