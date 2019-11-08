All apartments in Los Angeles
7143 Pomelo Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:52 PM

7143 Pomelo Drive

7143 Pomelo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7143 Pomelo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous completely newly remodeled four bedrooms and three bathrooms with dual master bedroom and a pool. The open floor-plan gives a very welcoming feeling. There are two large master bedrooms with bathrooms connected to each along with two other bedrooms and guest bathroom. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and very nice sized island, quartz countertops. Backyard has a spacious grassy area and nice size pool. Connecting to Pomelo Elementary, Hale Jr High, and El Camino Charter schools, this home won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7143 Pomelo Drive have any available units?
7143 Pomelo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7143 Pomelo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7143 Pomelo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7143 Pomelo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7143 Pomelo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7143 Pomelo Drive offer parking?
No, 7143 Pomelo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7143 Pomelo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7143 Pomelo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7143 Pomelo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7143 Pomelo Drive has a pool.
Does 7143 Pomelo Drive have accessible units?
No, 7143 Pomelo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7143 Pomelo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7143 Pomelo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7143 Pomelo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7143 Pomelo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
