7141 Forest Hills Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate and spacious rare single story in an exceptional West Hills locale highlight the warm and welcoming double door entry. This freshly painted perfectly priced ranch-style home brims with character and charm. The light-filled floor plan offers ample entertaining space including a large living room highlighted by a brick fireplace and French doors leading to a private low maintenance backyard. The classically tiled kitchen is punctuated by an eat-in breakfast nook and French door. The phenomenal 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath floor plan includes a master with private bath. Separate laundry room, central air conditioning, gas cook-top and over, washer/dryer and 2 car attached garage complete the package. Award winning schools. Garner included. This is an opportunity too good to miss!