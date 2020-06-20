7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403

Amenities

Brand New Construction, Modern & Spacious - Property Id: 150784



Welcome to 7140 S La Tijera Blvd. Brand New Construction featuring very spacious and modern units. Units boast ultra modern finishes, wood flooring throughout, Generous sized kitchens with elegant marble backsplash, brand new appliances, washer and dryer included in all units. Bedrooms are designed as ensuite with large individualized bathrooms with tub and shower. All units have digital door entry as well as digital smart screens! Lastly lovely balcony space off of the living room provide street and city views.



