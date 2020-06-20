All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403

7140 South La Tijera Boulevard · (818) 430-7117
Location

7140 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 403 · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Brand New Construction, Modern & Spacious - Property Id: 150784

Welcome to 7140 S La Tijera Blvd. Brand New Construction featuring very spacious and modern units. Units boast ultra modern finishes, wood flooring throughout, Generous sized kitchens with elegant marble backsplash, brand new appliances, washer and dryer included in all units. Bedrooms are designed as ensuite with large individualized bathrooms with tub and shower. All units have digital door entry as well as digital smart screens! Lastly lovely balcony space off of the living room provide street and city views.

CALL/TEXT 3105920788 to confirm your showing appointment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150784
Property Id 150784

(RLNE5786978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 have any available units?
7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 have?
Some of 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 currently offering any rent specials?
7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 is pet friendly.
Does 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 offer parking?
No, 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 does not offer parking.
Does 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 have a pool?
No, 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 does not have a pool.
Does 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 have accessible units?
No, 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7140 S La Tijera Blvd 403 has units with dishwashers.
