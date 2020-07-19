7135 Royer Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This charming two story corner house has 3 bed and 2 Bath is 2200 sqft. This house has a large formal living room with noticeably tall vaulted ceilings. The 1st floor is an open plan that includes living area, dining area, and an open kitchen that opens up to a family room. The dining room and kitchen area have separate sliding glass door exits into the backyard. Kitchen has granite counter top with recess lights. Hard wood floors through out the house with a fire place. The house comes with attached two car garage, laundry machine and extra fridge in the garage.

The Master Bedroom is located at the South end of the 2nd floor and includes its own full bathroom and large walk in closet. On the North end are the 2 other bedrooms, both similar size, that share a full bathroom. Each bedroom includes it's own walk-in closet as well.

Big backyard great for having BBQ.

Property is located near freeway and high end malls.



Please note cable internet water garbage included in rent. Home security camera system is also available at property.