Los Angeles, CA
7135 Royer Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7135 Royer Avenue

7135 N Royer Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7135 N Royer Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This charming two story corner house has 3 bed and 2 Bath is 2200 sqft. This house has a large formal living room with noticeably tall vaulted ceilings. The 1st floor is an open plan that includes living area, dining area, and an open kitchen that opens up to a family room. The dining room and kitchen area have separate sliding glass door exits into the backyard. Kitchen has granite counter top with recess lights. Hard wood floors through out the house with a fire place. The house comes with attached two car garage, laundry machine and extra fridge in the garage.
The Master Bedroom is located at the South end of the 2nd floor and includes its own full bathroom and large walk in closet. On the North end are the 2 other bedrooms, both similar size, that share a full bathroom. Each bedroom includes it's own walk-in closet as well.
Big backyard great for having BBQ.
Property is located near freeway and high end malls.

Please note cable internet water garbage included in rent. Home security camera system is also available at property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7135 Royer Avenue have any available units?
7135 Royer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7135 Royer Avenue have?
Some of 7135 Royer Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7135 Royer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7135 Royer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7135 Royer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7135 Royer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7135 Royer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7135 Royer Avenue offers parking.
Does 7135 Royer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7135 Royer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7135 Royer Avenue have a pool?
No, 7135 Royer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7135 Royer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7135 Royer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7135 Royer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7135 Royer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
