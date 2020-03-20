All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

7132 Farralone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Exceptional 4 bdrms, 2.5 bths Luxury newer Townhome, built 2003 on quiet cul-de-sac, Warner Center/Woodland Hills & West Hills adjacent! Excellent curb appeal, very open floor plan w/upgraded contemporary Ktchn. Abundant maple cabinets, Gourmet granite center island w/ lots of storage, modern appliances (microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator w/ water dispenser, porcelain sink), breakfast area. Elegant living room w/ cozy fireplace, extending to private slate patio, ideal for relaxation, barbecues & container gardening. Huge guest closet, downstairs powder room discreetly tucked away on first floor! Double attached garage w/ opener & lots of storage.

Neutral paint for easy decor, easy care laminate flooring throughout, attractive wood-style staircase. 4 large upstairs bedrooms w/ interior washer & dryer. Master suite offers walk-in closet, VIEW balcony, double sink w/ stone counters, frameless tub door. 3 secondary very sunny, joyful bedrooms w/ large bth w/ frameless doors. Central Air/Heat, Water & Trash paid. Centrally located, walk to The Village at Westfield, entertainment, sophisticated restaurants, shopping & transportation. Credit report & proof of income required for each occupant, 1 year minimum lease, don't wait & miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7132 Farralone Avenue have any available units?
7132 Farralone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7132 Farralone Avenue have?
Some of 7132 Farralone Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7132 Farralone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7132 Farralone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7132 Farralone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7132 Farralone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7132 Farralone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7132 Farralone Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7132 Farralone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7132 Farralone Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7132 Farralone Avenue have a pool?
No, 7132 Farralone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7132 Farralone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7132 Farralone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7132 Farralone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7132 Farralone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
