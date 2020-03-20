7132 Farralone Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Exceptional 4 bdrms, 2.5 bths Luxury newer Townhome, built 2003 on quiet cul-de-sac, Warner Center/Woodland Hills & West Hills adjacent! Excellent curb appeal, very open floor plan w/upgraded contemporary Ktchn. Abundant maple cabinets, Gourmet granite center island w/ lots of storage, modern appliances (microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator w/ water dispenser, porcelain sink), breakfast area. Elegant living room w/ cozy fireplace, extending to private slate patio, ideal for relaxation, barbecues & container gardening. Huge guest closet, downstairs powder room discreetly tucked away on first floor! Double attached garage w/ opener & lots of storage.



Neutral paint for easy decor, easy care laminate flooring throughout, attractive wood-style staircase. 4 large upstairs bedrooms w/ interior washer & dryer. Master suite offers walk-in closet, VIEW balcony, double sink w/ stone counters, frameless tub door. 3 secondary very sunny, joyful bedrooms w/ large bth w/ frameless doors. Central Air/Heat, Water & Trash paid. Centrally located, walk to The Village at Westfield, entertainment, sophisticated restaurants, shopping & transportation. Credit report & proof of income required for each occupant, 1 year minimum lease, don't wait & miss!