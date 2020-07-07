713 7th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking 24hr gym coffee bar package receiving

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly

The city lights and endless views of Downtown LA are ready to welcome you home. Take a glimpse into the property and get lost in the exclusive yet social character. Rent apartments with luxury amenities, such as in-apartment hi-tech washers and dryers and deep soaking tubs.



-Secluded Outdoor Lounges with fire pits and endless views of the Downtown LA skyline

-Stunning outdoor deck with gas grill barbecues

-Active Club Lounge with Gourmet Kitchen

Entertaining Suite

-24 Hour Fitness Center

-Revitalizing coffee lounge

-Smoke Free Community

-Wheelchair Access

-On-Site Maintenance and Management

-Green, Environmentally Friendly building

-Controlled Access Gates and Doors

-Parking On-Site

-Package Receiving Lockers

-Pet Friendly

-24 hour video surveillance

-WiFi connectivity throughout Common Areas

-Ample Bike Parking and designated Bike Repair Area



*Netflix, Wifi, and other utilities and entertainment are all included in the rent!