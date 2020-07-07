All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

713 7th Street

713 West 7th Street
Location

713 West 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
coffee bar
package receiving
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
The city lights and endless views of Downtown LA are ready to welcome you home. Take a glimpse into the property and get lost in the exclusive yet social character. Rent apartments with luxury amenities, such as in-apartment hi-tech washers and dryers and deep soaking tubs.

-Secluded Outdoor Lounges with fire pits and endless views of the Downtown LA skyline
-Stunning outdoor deck with gas grill barbecues
-Active Club Lounge with Gourmet Kitchen
Entertaining Suite
-24 Hour Fitness Center
-Revitalizing coffee lounge
-Smoke Free Community
-Wheelchair Access
-On-Site Maintenance and Management
-Green, Environmentally Friendly building
-Controlled Access Gates and Doors
-Parking On-Site
-Package Receiving Lockers
-Pet Friendly
-24 hour video surveillance
-WiFi connectivity throughout Common Areas
-Ample Bike Parking and designated Bike Repair Area

*Netflix, Wifi, and other utilities and entertainment are all included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 7th Street have any available units?
713 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 7th Street have?
Some of 713 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
713 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 713 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 713 7th Street offers parking.
Does 713 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 7th Street have a pool?
No, 713 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 713 7th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 713 7th Street has accessible units.
Does 713 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

