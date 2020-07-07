713 7th Street

Amenities
The city lights and endless views of Downtown LA are ready to welcome you home. Take a glimpse into the property and get lost in the exclusive yet social character. Rent apartments with luxury amenities, such as in-apartment hi-tech washers and dryers and deep soaking tubs.
-Secluded Outdoor Lounges with fire pits and endless views of the Downtown LA skyline
-Stunning outdoor deck with gas grill barbecues
-Active Club Lounge with Gourmet Kitchen
Entertaining Suite
-24 Hour Fitness Center
-Revitalizing coffee lounge
-Smoke Free Community
-Wheelchair Access
-On-Site Maintenance and Management
-Green, Environmentally Friendly building
-Controlled Access Gates and Doors
-Parking On-Site
-Package Receiving Lockers
-Pet Friendly
-24 hour video surveillance
-WiFi connectivity throughout Common Areas
-Ample Bike Parking and designated Bike Repair Area
*Netflix, Wifi, and other utilities and entertainment are all included in the rent!