Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7125 Shoup Ave., #201
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

7125 Shoup Ave., #201

7125 Shoup Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7125 Shoup Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
7125 Shoup Ave., #201 Available 01/01/20 Stunning West Hills 1+1 Upper Unit - Stunning 1+1 with floors, windows, window treatments, tons of closets, cathedral ceilings, cooks kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space, gas fireplace,+++. Upper unit with great views- private and security gated. Association offers private laundry room, sparkling pool, huge spa, grassy play area and picnic area. In addition, there is a recreation room with ping pong table and area perfect for entertaining. Included is water, trash, and gardener. Hurry on this one- this gem will not last!!

(RLNE5356411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 have any available units?
7125 Shoup Ave., #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 have?
Some of 7125 Shoup Ave., #201's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 currently offering any rent specials?
7125 Shoup Ave., #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 pet-friendly?
No, 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 offer parking?
No, 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 does not offer parking.
Does 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 have a pool?
Yes, 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 has a pool.
Does 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 have accessible units?
No, 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7125 Shoup Ave., #201 does not have units with dishwashers.

