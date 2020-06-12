7125 Helmsdale Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

OWNER PAYS FOR EVERYTHING, just bring your bags!



Professionally owned and managed corporate rental in West Hills CA available for immediate occupancy. Single family home located in quiet hilltop private neighborhood. House was recently fully renovated and comes with...



- Plank french oak hardwood floors throughout

- New kitchen with Thermadore built in appliances, carrera marble counters, large pantry, etc.

- Both bathrooms were renovated with all new plumbing fixtures, sinks and tumbled marble flooring

- Property is professionally furnished and staged for specific client needs

- Kitchen fully equipped with cutlery, utensils, glass wear and entertainments sets

- PETS OK! woof



Rental includes all paid utilities, landscaping, pool service, cable phone and internet! Perfect for households needing temporary relocation due to insurance claims. Please call Mary for further details