Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:25 AM

712 North VENDOME Street

712 North Vendome Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 North Vendome Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Iconic mid-century modern apartment in the heart of Silvake just off Silverlake Blvd! Steps to Silverlake Ramen, Wood Pizza, Pop Physique and everything Silverlake has to offer! Beautiful remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the bottom floor of the building. Great natural light floods this 650 sq ft apartment with an open floor plan kitchen, dining area, and living room. Cozy and private bedroom with a beautifully remodeled bathroom with a full tub and shower. 1 prized parking space included with this apartment! This will not last long at $1950 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 North VENDOME Street have any available units?
712 North VENDOME Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 712 North VENDOME Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 North VENDOME Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 North VENDOME Street pet-friendly?
No, 712 North VENDOME Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 712 North VENDOME Street offer parking?
Yes, 712 North VENDOME Street offers parking.
Does 712 North VENDOME Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 North VENDOME Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 North VENDOME Street have a pool?
No, 712 North VENDOME Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 North VENDOME Street have accessible units?
No, 712 North VENDOME Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 North VENDOME Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 North VENDOME Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 North VENDOME Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 North VENDOME Street does not have units with air conditioning.
