712 North VENDOME Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Iconic mid-century modern apartment in the heart of Silvake just off Silverlake Blvd! Steps to Silverlake Ramen, Wood Pizza, Pop Physique and everything Silverlake has to offer! Beautiful remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the bottom floor of the building. Great natural light floods this 650 sq ft apartment with an open floor plan kitchen, dining area, and living room. Cozy and private bedroom with a beautifully remodeled bathroom with a full tub and shower. 1 prized parking space included with this apartment! This will not last long at $1950 a month.