Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

711 KINGMAN AVE

711 Kingman Avenue · (310) 569-3058
Location

711 Kingman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

parking
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Quintessential beach bungalow situated on a flat lot on a cul de sac in coveted Santa Monica Canyon. This 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts a chef's kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, bonus room, pool, fire pit and multiple outdoor seating areas. Walk through the front door to find an open concept living area with vaulted ceilings and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The main living area consists of a cozy den with built-in desk and the kitchen with Viking appliances and a breakfast bar opening to the grand living room and dining area overlooking a private backyard. Off the living room, enter the master suite complete with steam shower and French doors opening to the backyard. This perfectly appointed home is just moments from Montana Avenue, the Santa Monica Stairs, Will Rogers Beach and Canyon Elementary School. (Available August 1st)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 KINGMAN AVE have any available units?
711 KINGMAN AVE has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 KINGMAN AVE have?
Some of 711 KINGMAN AVE's amenities include parking, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 KINGMAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
711 KINGMAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 KINGMAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 711 KINGMAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 711 KINGMAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 711 KINGMAN AVE offers parking.
Does 711 KINGMAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 KINGMAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 KINGMAN AVE have a pool?
Yes, 711 KINGMAN AVE has a pool.
Does 711 KINGMAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 711 KINGMAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 711 KINGMAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 KINGMAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
