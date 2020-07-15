711 KINGMAN AVE

Amenities

parking pool fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

Quintessential beach bungalow situated on a flat lot on a cul de sac in coveted Santa Monica Canyon. This 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts a chef's kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, bonus room, pool, fire pit and multiple outdoor seating areas. Walk through the front door to find an open concept living area with vaulted ceilings and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The main living area consists of a cozy den with built-in desk and the kitchen with Viking appliances and a breakfast bar opening to the grand living room and dining area overlooking a private backyard. Off the living room, enter the master suite complete with steam shower and French doors opening to the backyard. This perfectly appointed home is just moments from Montana Avenue, the Santa Monica Stairs, Will Rogers Beach and Canyon Elementary School. (Available August 1st)