Los Angeles, CA
707 W 48TH ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

707 W 48TH ST

707 West 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 West 48th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Large 3b/1b near the 110FWY - Property Id: 301121

Newly remodeled apartments available 3 bed 1 bath each with walk-in closets. New floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to schools and park. Conveniently located to major highways, Exposition Park, museums, USC and Downtown L.A. Only minutes from the airport. Call for more information (424) 382-8225. Hablamos español
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301121
Property Id 301121

(RLNE5877507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 W 48TH ST have any available units?
707 W 48TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 W 48TH ST have?
Some of 707 W 48TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 W 48TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
707 W 48TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 W 48TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 W 48TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 707 W 48TH ST offer parking?
No, 707 W 48TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 707 W 48TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 W 48TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 W 48TH ST have a pool?
No, 707 W 48TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 707 W 48TH ST have accessible units?
No, 707 W 48TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 707 W 48TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 W 48TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
