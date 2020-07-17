707 W 48TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled apartments available 3 bed 1 bath each with walk-in closets. New floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to schools and park. Conveniently located to major highways, Exposition Park, museums, USC and Downtown L.A. Only minutes from the airport. Call for more information (424) 382-8225. Hablamos español

Apply at TurboTenant:

