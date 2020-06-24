All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7024 TREASURE Trails
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

7024 TREASURE Trails

7024 Treasure Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7024 Treasure Trail, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Chic Architectural Modern built in 2006 and is in "like new" condition. Possible writer's paradise nestled in trees with the sounds of birds singing just off main road. Sit back with a glass of wine at the end of the day and drink it all in! Two homes situated at the end of a long driveway with canyon, mountain and Valley light views. High ceilings with engineered wood floors throughout. Cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances. French doors off the dining area leading to a large private patio. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and 2 additional large bedrooms. Two car garage. Washer & dryer included in lease.lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 TREASURE Trails have any available units?
7024 TREASURE Trails doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 TREASURE Trails have?
Some of 7024 TREASURE Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 TREASURE Trails currently offering any rent specials?
7024 TREASURE Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 TREASURE Trails pet-friendly?
No, 7024 TREASURE Trails is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7024 TREASURE Trails offer parking?
Yes, 7024 TREASURE Trails offers parking.
Does 7024 TREASURE Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7024 TREASURE Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 TREASURE Trails have a pool?
No, 7024 TREASURE Trails does not have a pool.
Does 7024 TREASURE Trails have accessible units?
No, 7024 TREASURE Trails does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 TREASURE Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 TREASURE Trails has units with dishwashers.
