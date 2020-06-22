All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7022 Seventh Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7022 Seventh Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7022 Seventh Street

7022 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
MacArthur Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7022 West 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
MacArthur Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This house is Soo New Orleans it has a raised basement. Its Sooo New Orleans its on the historic St Charles streetcar line. Its Soooo New Orleans you can walk to Commanders Palace!

Feel at home in New Orleans! Rent something other than a sterile condo - rent our home! Were out sailing the Caribbean for a few years (Senior year abroad in a way ?????? ).

What youll find - Tastefully furnished, spacious rooms that have high ceilings and are light and airy. Stroll the avenue or walk just 4 blocks to hip, quirky Magazine St for its shops, restaurants and bars.

Youll love the house, love the location!

~ Recently renovated, Freshly painted! Outside this is a typical 1920 raised basement New Orleans house, but inside, Oh La La! Enchanting entrance with dramatic black & white ceramic tiles. Spacious living area with wide pickled pine flooring opens to deck and garden patio. Great galley kitchen with a repeat of the black & white ceramic tile flooring theme. On either side of the central living area are two large bedrooms each with its own bath. The master bath has a black tile sunken tub and glass block windows.

Everythings Included WiFi, Cable with Netflix & Amazon Prime movies, Utilities even off street parking. Fully furnished with Queen beds in both bedrooms. Washer/Dryer in basement. Just bring your toothbrush and move right in!

You would be renting the main 1600 sq ft flat which is on the 2nd floor and has a deck off of the living room. Easy access from the deck to the patio garden and the laundry room in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7022 Seventh Street have any available units?
7022 Seventh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7022 Seventh Street have?
Some of 7022 Seventh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7022 Seventh Street currently offering any rent specials?
7022 Seventh Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7022 Seventh Street pet-friendly?
No, 7022 Seventh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7022 Seventh Street offer parking?
No, 7022 Seventh Street does not offer parking.
Does 7022 Seventh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7022 Seventh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7022 Seventh Street have a pool?
No, 7022 Seventh Street does not have a pool.
Does 7022 Seventh Street have accessible units?
No, 7022 Seventh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7022 Seventh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7022 Seventh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
5356 Lexington Ave
5356 Lexington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College