Los Angeles, CA
701 North BONHILL Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

701 North BONHILL Road

701 North Bonhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

701 North Bonhill Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Gated and private contemporary Mediterranean masterpiece on one of the best streets in Brentwood. One of the few tennis court estates on the Westside. The sprawling 2/3 acre lot also is inclusive of park like grounds, gardens and pool. Past the gate and motor court walk through the front door into the grand foyer with soaring 20 foot ceilings. First floor has chef's kitchen, formal dining, formal living room and study. Continue up the spiral staircase where you are immediately struck by walls of glass that look out over stunning treetop and ocean views. Top floor has spacious master suite, oversized office and 2 additional ensuite bedrooms. Another spiral staircase brings you to basement level which has media room, seamlessly leading out to tennis court, and 2 more ensuite bedrooms. Every aspect of the home was custom built with an eye towards entertaining and utilizing California's indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 North BONHILL Road have any available units?
701 North BONHILL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 North BONHILL Road have?
Some of 701 North BONHILL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 North BONHILL Road currently offering any rent specials?
701 North BONHILL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 North BONHILL Road pet-friendly?
No, 701 North BONHILL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 701 North BONHILL Road offer parking?
Yes, 701 North BONHILL Road offers parking.
Does 701 North BONHILL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 North BONHILL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 North BONHILL Road have a pool?
Yes, 701 North BONHILL Road has a pool.
Does 701 North BONHILL Road have accessible units?
No, 701 North BONHILL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 701 North BONHILL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 North BONHILL Road has units with dishwashers.

