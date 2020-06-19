701 North BONHILL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

Gated and private contemporary Mediterranean masterpiece on one of the best streets in Brentwood. One of the few tennis court estates on the Westside. The sprawling 2/3 acre lot also is inclusive of park like grounds, gardens and pool. Past the gate and motor court walk through the front door into the grand foyer with soaring 20 foot ceilings. First floor has chef's kitchen, formal dining, formal living room and study. Continue up the spiral staircase where you are immediately struck by walls of glass that look out over stunning treetop and ocean views. Top floor has spacious master suite, oversized office and 2 additional ensuite bedrooms. Another spiral staircase brings you to basement level which has media room, seamlessly leading out to tennis court, and 2 more ensuite bedrooms. Every aspect of the home was custom built with an eye towards entertaining and utilizing California's indoor/outdoor lifestyle.