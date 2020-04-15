700 South Hill Street

Amenities

South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Architectural Estates/ Epoch, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 09/29/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Be the first to live in this stunning 1BR + DEN urban oasis. The apartment is finished with some of the highest end appliances and superb attention to detail. Cook in your brand new chef inspired kitchen, and indulge in superior service. From full spa like amenities to 24/7 security. There was not a detail missed in this downtown gem. Schedule a private specific tailored viewing today. Pricing listed factors in current concessions, addition specials also available. *Photographs are of actual floor plan model unit. Contact Malcolm Vinson (CalDRE #02089968) 310-849-4033 - malcolmvinson1@gmail.com. [ Published 8-Oct-19 / ID 3196529 ]