Last updated October 9 2019 at 4:27 AM

700 South Hill Street

700 South Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

700 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Architectural Estates/ Epoch, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 09/29/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Be the first to live in this stunning 1BR + DEN urban oasis. The apartment is finished with some of the highest end appliances and superb attention to detail. Cook in your brand new chef inspired kitchen, and indulge in superior service. From full spa like amenities to 24/7 security. There was not a detail missed in this downtown gem. Schedule a private specific tailored viewing today. Pricing listed factors in current concessions, addition specials also available. *Photographs are of actual floor plan model unit. Contact Malcolm Vinson (CalDRE #02089968) 310-849-4033 - malcolmvinson1@gmail.com. [ Published 8-Oct-19 / ID 3196529 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 South Hill Street have any available units?
700 South Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 700 South Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 South Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 South Hill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 South Hill Street is pet friendly.
Does 700 South Hill Street offer parking?
No, 700 South Hill Street does not offer parking.
Does 700 South Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 South Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 South Hill Street have a pool?
No, 700 South Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 700 South Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 700 South Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 South Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 South Hill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 South Hill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 South Hill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
