Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

6975 TROLLEYWAY

6975 Trolleyway · No Longer Available
Location

6975 Trolleyway, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning ocean-front condo in Playa Del Rey! This completely remodeled 3bd/3bath unit from top to bottom is an entertainers dream. This sun-drenched bottom unit has two levels, new hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, balcony outside the master, and a massive patio with direct beach access to complete beach living at its finest. There are two tandem parking spaces in a covered garage along with another space in the driveway. Walk on the beach or to any numerous restaurants in downtown Playa Del Rey. Ocean front properties are limited in PDR and this one will not disappoint the most discriminating of tastes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6975 TROLLEYWAY have any available units?
6975 TROLLEYWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6975 TROLLEYWAY have?
Some of 6975 TROLLEYWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6975 TROLLEYWAY currently offering any rent specials?
6975 TROLLEYWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6975 TROLLEYWAY pet-friendly?
No, 6975 TROLLEYWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6975 TROLLEYWAY offer parking?
Yes, 6975 TROLLEYWAY offers parking.
Does 6975 TROLLEYWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6975 TROLLEYWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6975 TROLLEYWAY have a pool?
No, 6975 TROLLEYWAY does not have a pool.
Does 6975 TROLLEYWAY have accessible units?
No, 6975 TROLLEYWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6975 TROLLEYWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6975 TROLLEYWAY has units with dishwashers.
