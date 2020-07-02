6975 TROLLEYWAY

Amenities

Stunning ocean-front condo in Playa Del Rey! This completely remodeled 3bd/3bath unit from top to bottom is an entertainers dream. This sun-drenched bottom unit has two levels, new hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, balcony outside the master, and a massive patio with direct beach access to complete beach living at its finest. There are two tandem parking spaces in a covered garage along with another space in the driveway. Walk on the beach or to any numerous restaurants in downtown Playa Del Rey. Ocean front properties are limited in PDR and this one will not disappoint the most discriminating of tastes.