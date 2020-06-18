All apartments in Los Angeles
6967 Trolleyway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6967 Trolleyway

6967 Trolleyway Street · (970) 379-8552
Location

6967 Trolleyway Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $6900 · Avail. Jul 12

$6,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Available 07/12/20 Oceanfront 4 bed 2 ba furnished LIVE ON THE BEACH! - Property Id: 166755

Upper unit of oceanfront duplex on quiet beach in quaint and undiscovered Playa del Rey. This unit has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, with a total of 1500sq ft.

The unit comes fully furnished and complete with stocked kitchen, if needed.

The master bedroom is a huge 500 sq ft, with private ensuite bathroom, double vanity, California King sleigh bed, 47" flat screen TV, large roll top desk and laundry. There are 2 additional queen rooms, plus a room with bunk beds and additional full bathroom. The living room has a 52" flat screen TV and full dead on ocean views, plus a comfortable balcony with outdoor furniture, BBQ and picnic bench.

We prefer a family or professionals and are negotiable on length of stay, depending on move-in date.

30 minutes to downtown LA, 10 minutes to Playa Vista, close to LAX airport and easy access to all freeways

Pets will be considered with an additional deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166755
Property Id 166755

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6967 Trolleyway have any available units?
6967 Trolleyway has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6967 Trolleyway have?
Some of 6967 Trolleyway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6967 Trolleyway currently offering any rent specials?
6967 Trolleyway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6967 Trolleyway pet-friendly?
Yes, 6967 Trolleyway is pet friendly.
Does 6967 Trolleyway offer parking?
No, 6967 Trolleyway does not offer parking.
Does 6967 Trolleyway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6967 Trolleyway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6967 Trolleyway have a pool?
No, 6967 Trolleyway does not have a pool.
Does 6967 Trolleyway have accessible units?
No, 6967 Trolleyway does not have accessible units.
Does 6967 Trolleyway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6967 Trolleyway has units with dishwashers.
