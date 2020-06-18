6967 Trolleyway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill

Available 07/12/20 Oceanfront 4 bed 2 ba furnished LIVE ON THE BEACH!



Upper unit of oceanfront duplex on quiet beach in quaint and undiscovered Playa del Rey. This unit has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, with a total of 1500sq ft.



The unit comes fully furnished and complete with stocked kitchen, if needed.



The master bedroom is a huge 500 sq ft, with private ensuite bathroom, double vanity, California King sleigh bed, 47" flat screen TV, large roll top desk and laundry. There are 2 additional queen rooms, plus a room with bunk beds and additional full bathroom. The living room has a 52" flat screen TV and full dead on ocean views, plus a comfortable balcony with outdoor furniture, BBQ and picnic bench.



We prefer a family or professionals and are negotiable on length of stay, depending on move-in date.



30 minutes to downtown LA, 10 minutes to Playa Vista, close to LAX airport and easy access to all freeways



Pets will be considered with an additional deposit

No Pets Allowed



